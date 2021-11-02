A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $86.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.04% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “A. O. Smith’s third-quarter 2021 earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 22.4% and 9.1%, respectively. The company is likely to benefit from its robust liquidity position and dedicated capital deployment strategies. It is rewarding shareholders handsomely through dividends and share buybacks. The reduction of debt remains one of its priorities. For 2021, it expects revenues to grow 20-21% year over year. In the past six months, its shares have outperformed the industry. A. O. Smith’s solid position in the replacement market, which accounts for 85% of the North American segment, is a long-term growth driver. High costs and expenses, including the cost of sales and operating expenses, might affect its margins and profitability. In the past seven days, the company's earnings estimates for 2021 have increased.”

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, A. O. Smith presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.33.

AOS traded up $1.38 on Tuesday, reaching $76.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,079,557. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.12. A. O. Smith has a fifty-two week low of $51.95 and a fifty-two week high of $75.53.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 13.84%. The firm had revenue of $914.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $854.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total value of $74,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,594,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $186,450,000 after purchasing an additional 8,389 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 7,993.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,562,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $184,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530,912 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,782,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,427,000 after purchasing an additional 154,337 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 166.2% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,754,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,698 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 176.0% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,736,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

