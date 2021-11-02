AAON (AAON) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. AAON had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The company had revenue of $143.88 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect AAON to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AAON stock opened at $72.49 on Tuesday. AAON has a 12-month low of $58.28 and a 12-month high of $81.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 51.41 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.89.

In related news, Director Paul K. Lackey, Jr. sold 688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.39, for a total transaction of $44,988.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 69,339 shares in the company, valued at $4,534,077.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 2,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total transaction of $195,435.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,999 shares of company stock valued at $275,263. Corporate insiders own 21.61% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AAON stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) by 15.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 303,904 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,764 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.58% of AAON worth $19,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 69.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. DA Davidson raised shares of AAON from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th.

AAON Company Profile

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

