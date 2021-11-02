Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Price Target Increased to $69.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ACHC. TheStreet cut Acadia Healthcare from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Acadia Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $63.23 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set an underweight rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.95.

Shares of ACHC stock opened at $63.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of -8.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.01 and a 200-day moving average of $62.59. Acadia Healthcare has a one year low of $34.01 and a one year high of $68.65.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72. The company had revenue of $587.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.42 million. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 12.48% and a negative net margin of 29.32%. Acadia Healthcare’s revenue was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,782,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,112,000 after acquiring an additional 450,307 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,335,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,025,000 after acquiring an additional 199,034 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,406,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,483,000 after acquiring an additional 380,515 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,756,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,998,000 after acquiring an additional 526,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,308,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,881,000 after acquiring an additional 205,971 shares during the last quarter.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.

