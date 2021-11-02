Accel Entertainment (ACEL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Accel Entertainment has set its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Accel Entertainment had a return on equity of 32.90% and a net margin of 4.32%. The business had revenue of $201.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.47 million. On average, analysts expect Accel Entertainment to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE ACEL traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.86. The stock had a trading volume of 41 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,161. Accel Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $8.82 and a fifty-two week high of $13.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.63 and a beta of 1.23.

In other news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 69,906 shares of Accel Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total transaction of $847,959.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 7,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total value of $93,202.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 186,749 shares of company stock valued at $2,252,202 over the last ninety days. 18.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Accel Entertainment by 109.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Accel Entertainment by 68.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 8,286 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Accel Entertainment by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 13,291 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Accel Entertainment by 8,995.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 63,418 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Accel Entertainment in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.92.

Accel Entertainment Company Profile

Accel Entertainment, Inc engages in the installation and operation of video gaming terminals in licensed video gaming locations. It also operates stand-alone ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations. The company was founded by Andrew Rubenstein and Gordon Rubenstein on December 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, IL.

