ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.300-$1.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $2 billion-$2.04 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.03 billion.

Shares of ACCO Brands stock opened at $8.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.98 and a 200 day moving average of $8.87. The firm has a market cap of $820.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 2.18. ACCO Brands has a 1 year low of $5.32 and a 1 year high of $9.77.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $526.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.45 million. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ACCO Brands will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This is a positive change from ACCO Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.14%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ACCO shares. TheStreet raised shares of ACCO Brands from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Noble Financial set a $8.40 price target on shares of ACCO Brands in a report on Saturday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.60.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ACCO Brands stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 469,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,819 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.49% of ACCO Brands worth $4,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

About ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of office, school, calendar products, and select computer and electronic accessories. It operates through the followings segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The ACCO Brands North America segment includes the U.S.

