Accuvest Global Advisors Boosts Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Accuvest Global Advisors increased its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 21.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,278 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 755 shares during the quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors’ holdings in CVS Health were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,400,512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,286,301,000 after buying an additional 9,809,050 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the second quarter valued at about $291,690,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the second quarter valued at about $201,455,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,490,010 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,051,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 95.2% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,747,441 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $312,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,696 shares during the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $7,282,616.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 3,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $79.55 per share, with a total value of $238,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,378,919.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.89.

Shares of CVS stock opened at $91.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.43 and a 200 day moving average of $83.93. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $56.19 and a 52 week high of $91.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.35. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.59%. The company had revenue of $72.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

