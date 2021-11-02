Accuvest Global Advisors Buys 22,080 Shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Accuvest Global Advisors grew its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) by 44.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,080 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Canada ETF accounts for 1.4% of Accuvest Global Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Accuvest Global Advisors owned 0.06% of iShares MSCI Canada ETF worth $2,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,222,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,631,000 after purchasing an additional 231,080 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 511,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,059,000 after purchasing an additional 12,361 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 202.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 63,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 42,500 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,224,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,291,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,978,000 after purchasing an additional 256,965 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:EWC opened at $39.40 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a twelve month low of $26.56 and a twelve month high of $39.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.39.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

