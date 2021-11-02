Accuvest Global Advisors Has $670,000 Position in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Accuvest Global Advisors lessened its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,565 shares during the quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHI. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 13.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,229,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,821,000 after purchasing an additional 267,938 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,184,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,053,000 after purchasing an additional 68,038 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 2,099,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,090,000 after purchasing an additional 79,685 shares in the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 15.7% in the second quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,439,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,666,000 after purchasing an additional 195,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 726.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,367,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,408 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI China ETF alerts:

Shares of MCHI stock opened at $68.56 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.20. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 12 month low of $64.95 and a 12 month high of $97.55.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

Read More: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.