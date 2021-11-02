Accuvest Global Advisors Makes New Investment in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Accuvest Global Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 547 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,826,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,689,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,136 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 345.6% in the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,811,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $713,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,668 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,824,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,295,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,413 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,722,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,467,300,000 after purchasing an additional 985,437 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,409,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $948,956,000 after purchasing an additional 754,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.22, for a total value of $535,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.02, for a total value of $18,464,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,743 shares of company stock valued at $48,878,612 in the last three months. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TWLO. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Twilio from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Twilio from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Twilio from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Twilio from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $454.83.

NYSE TWLO traded down $4.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $296.33. The stock had a trading volume of 11,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,015,920. The company has a quick ratio of 10.93, a current ratio of 10.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $342.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $351.99. The company has a market cap of $52.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.25 and a beta of 1.50. Twilio Inc. has a 52-week low of $254.82 and a 52-week high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $740.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.10 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 32.40%. Twilio’s revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.58) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

