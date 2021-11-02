Accuvest Global Advisors Raises Stock Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Accuvest Global Advisors increased its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,359 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,811 shares during the period. Accuvest Global Advisors’ holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Airbnb by 119.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 196,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,075,000 after buying an additional 106,844 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Airbnb by 114.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 69,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,687,000 after buying an additional 37,297 shares during the period. 6elm Capital LP increased its stake in Airbnb by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. 6elm Capital LP now owns 74,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,936,000 after buying an additional 27,152 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Airbnb by 165.0% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after buying an additional 10,039 shares during the period. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in Airbnb by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. 25.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABNB stock opened at $173.88 on Tuesday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.50 and a 52-week high of $219.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.31 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.24.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ABNB. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $206.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.56.

In related news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 136,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.54, for a total transaction of $21,109,545.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 874,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.89, for a total transaction of $129,388,961.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 287,618 shares in the company, valued at $42,535,826.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,380,632 shares of company stock worth $210,757,754 in the last 90 days. 36.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

