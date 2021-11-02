Accuvest Global Advisors Sells 3,931 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Accuvest Global Advisors trimmed its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,917 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 3,931 shares during the quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors’ holdings in American Express were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Boit C F David bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total value of $2,137,637.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXP opened at $174.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. American Express has a 12 month low of $92.27 and a 12 month high of $189.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $169.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.20. The firm has a market cap of $134.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.24.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.55 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 19.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.21%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AXP. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on American Express from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, August 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on American Express from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. started coverage on American Express in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.65.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

