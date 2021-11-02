AceD (ACED) Reaches Market Cap of $202,650.97

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 2nd. One AceD coin can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. AceD has a market capitalization of $202,650.97 and approximately $37,534.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, AceD has traded down 35.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000010 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000870 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 28.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000016 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000037 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000050 BTC.

AceD Profile

AceD (CRYPTO:ACED) is a coin. AceD’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 249,987,000 coins. The official message board for AceD is medium.com/@acedcoin . AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . AceD’s official website is www.acedcoin.com

Buying and Selling AceD

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AceD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AceD using one of the exchanges listed above.

