Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $233,000 Investment in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,248,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,570,891,000 after purchasing an additional 11,254,844 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 170.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,224,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,293,566,000 after purchasing an additional 54,390,034 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 60,124,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,298,000 after acquiring an additional 393,975 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 25,082,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,187,000 after acquiring an additional 488,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,392,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,840,000 after acquiring an additional 834,160 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $26.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.58.

