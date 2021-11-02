Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.760-$3.760 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.830. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.65 billion-$8.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.80 billion.Activision Blizzard also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $1.290-$1.290 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on ATVI. Truist decreased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $116.00 to $107.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Activision Blizzard from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $104.53 to $114.24 in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Activision Blizzard from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $111.62.

Activision Blizzard stock traded down $1.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.67. 10,268,449 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,691,217. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.62. Activision Blizzard has a fifty-two week low of $71.19 and a fifty-two week high of $104.53. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.84.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 29.17%. Research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 3,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $81.93 per share, for a total transaction of $323,623.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Activision Blizzard stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,097,483 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 687,258 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.30% of Activision Blizzard worth $963,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 85.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

