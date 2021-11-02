Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Shares Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 941,716 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,239 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 2.64% of Acuity Brands worth $176,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Acuity Brands by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 111,008 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $20,761,000 after acquiring an additional 13,513 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Acuity Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,463,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Acuity Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,216,000. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in Acuity Brands by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 8,655 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in Acuity Brands by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 13,993 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen increased their price target on Acuity Brands from $184.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Acuity Brands from $212.00 to $209.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Acuity Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $218.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Acuity Brands from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $206.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.67.

NYSE:AYI opened at $207.57 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $187.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.70. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.12 and a 52-week high of $212.52.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The electronics maker reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $992.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.25 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.49%.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

