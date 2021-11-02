AcuityAds (ATY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.16 million. AcuityAds had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 37.91%. On average, analysts expect AcuityAds to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE ATY opened at $6.92 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $419.28 million and a PE ratio of 49.43. AcuityAds has a 12 month low of $3.43 and a 12 month high of $26.17.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AcuityAds stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 316,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,150,000. Morgan Stanley owned 0.52% of AcuityAds at the end of the most recent reporting period. 16.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of AcuityAds in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of AcuityAds from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of AcuityAds in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AcuityAds from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th.

AcuityAds Company Profile

AcuityAds Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital advertising solutions. It focuses on self-serve programmatic marketing platform. It offers video advertising, self-serve advertising technology, and mobile advertising. The company was founded by Tal Hayek, Nathan Mekuz, Rachel Kapcan, and Joe Ontman on October 9, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

