Acuta Capital Partners LLC Acquires 4,909 Shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE)

Acuta Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 417,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,909 shares during the period. Xenon Pharmaceuticals comprises 3.1% of Acuta Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Acuta Capital Partners LLC owned 1.02% of Xenon Pharmaceuticals worth $7,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 212.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 101.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 11,115.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $195,000. 81.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xenon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xenon Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

XENE stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.15. 3,291 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 752,458. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.81 and a 52 week high of $34.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -21.91 and a beta of 1.36.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 million. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 323.04% and a negative return on equity of 27.60%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XENE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE).

Receive News & Ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.