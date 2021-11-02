Acuta Capital Partners LLC Acquires 84,401 Shares of Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC)

Acuta Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC) by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 478,401 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,401 shares during the quarter. Vincerx Pharma accounts for approximately 2.5% of Acuta Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Acuta Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 2.73% of Vincerx Pharma worth $6,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Vincerx Pharma during the second quarter worth $36,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vincerx Pharma during the first quarter worth $90,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Vincerx Pharma during the second quarter worth $84,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vincerx Pharma during the second quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vincerx Pharma by 5,017.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 8,579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Vincerx Pharma alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on VINC shares. Laidlaw started coverage on Vincerx Pharma in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on Vincerx Pharma from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Vincerx Pharma in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley started coverage on Vincerx Pharma in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vincerx Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Vincerx Pharma stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.68. The stock had a trading volume of 204 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,039. The company has a market capitalization of $308.59 million and a P/E ratio of -7.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.97. Vincerx Pharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $26.75.

Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.18. Research analysts predict that Vincerx Pharma, Inc. will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

Vincerx Pharma Company Profile

Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops new therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is VIP152 that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat solid tumors. Its preclinical stage product candidates include VIP217 for solid tumors; VIP236 to treat multiple solid tumors; VIP943 for the treatment of leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and VIP924 for treating B-cell malignancies.

Featured Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VINC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vincerx Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vincerx Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.