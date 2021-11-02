Acuta Capital Partners LLC Sells 2,500 Shares of Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB)

Acuta Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Nuvation Bio were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NUVB. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nuvation Bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,450,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Nuvation Bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,239,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Nuvation Bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in Nuvation Bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,384,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuvation Bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,302,000. 55.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Fund V. L.P. Omega sold 1,015,000 shares of Nuvation Bio stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total transaction of $9,744,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nuvation Bio from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.33.

Shares of NYSE:NUVB traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.14. 3,263 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 718,848. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.48 and a beta of -0.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.45. Nuvation Bio Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.66 and a twelve month high of $15.23.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. Equities research analysts expect that Nuvation Bio Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nuvation Bio Company Profile

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting CDK2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective inhibitor of the BET family of epigenetic transcriptional regulators; NUV-569, a differentiated selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and DDC platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to androgen receptor-expressing cancer cells , as well as PARP inhibitor to ER-expressing cancer cells.

