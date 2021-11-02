Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) vs. Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) Head-To-Head Comparison

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) and Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Emergent BioSolutions and Adamis Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Emergent BioSolutions $1.56 billion 1.72 $305.10 million $7.88 6.34 Adamis Pharmaceuticals $16.53 million 9.55 -$49.39 million ($0.51) -2.08

Emergent BioSolutions has higher revenue and earnings than Adamis Pharmaceuticals. Adamis Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Emergent BioSolutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Emergent BioSolutions and Adamis Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Emergent BioSolutions 0 2 3 0 2.60 Adamis Pharmaceuticals 0 1 0 0 2.00

Emergent BioSolutions presently has a consensus target price of $96.50, suggesting a potential upside of 93.27%. Given Emergent BioSolutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Emergent BioSolutions is more favorable than Adamis Pharmaceuticals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.1% of Emergent BioSolutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.1% of Adamis Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 10.4% of Emergent BioSolutions shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.9% of Adamis Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Emergent BioSolutions has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Emergent BioSolutions and Adamis Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emergent BioSolutions 17.51% 29.10% 14.83% Adamis Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Emergent BioSolutions beats Adamis Pharmaceuticals on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Emergent BioSolutions Company Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures. It offers specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional and naturally occurring public health threats. The firm’s products include ACAM2000, BioThrax, Raxibacuma, Vaxchora, and VIGIV. Its business units include Vaccines and Anti-Infectives; Antibody Therapeutics; Devices; and Contract Development and Manufacturing. The company was founded by Fuad El-Hibri in May 1998 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and sale of pharmaceutical, specialty biopharmaceutical, and other drug products. The company provides products in various therapeutic areas, including allergy, respiratory, opioid overdose, and erectile dysfunction markets. It offers the SYMJEPI Injection for the emergency treatment of allergic reactions. The company was founded in June 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

