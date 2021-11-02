Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $76.20 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) will report sales of $76.20 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $151.20 million and the lowest is $1.20 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics reported sales of $1.19 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6,303.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will report full year sales of $84.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.20 million to $163.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $24.25 million, with estimates ranging from $7.00 million to $41.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Adaptimmune Therapeutics.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,391.97% and a negative return on equity of 45.65%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADAP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 13th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.96.

NASDAQ ADAP traded up $0.32 on Monday, reaching $5.39. The company had a trading volume of 470,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,214,606. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.72. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.37 and a 12 month high of $7.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $841.31 million, a PE ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 2.14.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADAP. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,824,980 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,306,000 after buying an additional 1,128,061 shares during the period. PFM Health Sciences LP boosted its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 3,627,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,455,000 after buying an additional 1,126,597 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,685,720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,951,000 after buying an additional 656,917 shares during the period. Endurant Capital Management LP boosted its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 1,539,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,558,000 after buying an additional 623,724 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 124.5% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,027,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,375,000 after buying an additional 569,500 shares during the period. 71.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc engages in the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer, including solid tumors. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

