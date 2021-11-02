Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $216.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.11 million. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 4.68%. Addus HomeCare’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS.

Shares of Addus HomeCare stock opened at $96.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.02. Addus HomeCare has a 1-year low of $73.06 and a 1-year high of $129.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.78.

Get Addus HomeCare alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Addus HomeCare from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded Addus HomeCare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

In other news, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 1,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total value of $95,821.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Addus HomeCare stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) by 63.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 116,326 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,188 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.73% of Addus HomeCare worth $10,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 92.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

Featured Article: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Addus HomeCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus HomeCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.