Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adecoagro S.A. operates as an agricultural company in South America, with operations in Argentina, Brazil and Uruguay. The Company is engaged in farming crops and other agricultural products, cattle and dairy operations, sugar, ethanol and energy production and land transformation. Adecoagro S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AGRO. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Adecoagro from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Adecoagro from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

Adecoagro stock opened at $8.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. Adecoagro has a 1 year low of $4.57 and a 1 year high of $11.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.16.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $289.77 million during the quarter. Adecoagro had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 11.48%. On average, research analysts predict that Adecoagro will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGRO. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Adecoagro by 3,545.6% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,009,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926,485 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adecoagro by 97.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,393,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167,819 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Adecoagro by 339.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,921,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,698 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Adecoagro by 230.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,716,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,712 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Adecoagro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,876,000. 60.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adecoagro Company Profile

Adecoagro SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of agricultural and agro-industrial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol, and Energy; and Land Transformation. The Farming segment comprises planting, harvesting, processing, and marketing of rice; production and sale of raw milk; and other dairy products.

