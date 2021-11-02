AdEx Network (ADX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $7.38 Million

AdEx Network (CURRENCY:ADX) traded down 7.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 2nd. In the last week, AdEx Network has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar. AdEx Network has a total market cap of $71.05 million and approximately $7.38 million worth of AdEx Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AdEx Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.54 or 0.00000952 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.37 or 0.00051243 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001584 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.51 or 0.00220811 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00012304 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.17 or 0.00093654 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004334 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

AdEx Network Coin Profile

AdEx Network (CRYPTO:ADX) is a coin. It launched on May 30th, 2017. AdEx Network’s total supply is 139,675,820 coins and its circulating supply is 131,233,344 coins. AdEx Network’s official website is www.adex.network . AdEx Network’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “AdEx is a decentralized Ad exchange built on the Ethereum network Focusing on the entertainment industry and video streaming services and publishers, AdEx aims to replace the traditional digital advertising models by providing a transparent, focused solution for advertisers to collaborate with ad publishers directly, skipping middlemen fees and complications. The platform also ensures that the end user can understand and control the ads delivered to them through the use of the AdEx User Profile personalized page. The AdEx token (ADX) is used within the AdEx Platform to buy or sell advertising space and time. “

AdEx Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AdEx Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AdEx Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

