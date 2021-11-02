ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.16 EPS

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. ADTRAN had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 3.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ ADTN opened at $19.06 on Tuesday. ADTRAN has a 12-month low of $10.66 and a 12-month high of $24.76. The stock has a market cap of $925.59 million, a PE ratio of 52.94 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 225.00%.

Several analysts have issued reports on ADTN shares. Cowen raised shares of ADTRAN from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $22.17 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of ADTRAN from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ADTRAN has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.14.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADTN. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,603 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ADTRAN during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $342,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of ADTRAN by 144.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 286,986 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,926,000 after purchasing an additional 169,783 shares during the period. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ADTRAN

ADTRAN, Inc engages in the provision of networking and communications platforms and services focused on the broadband access market. It operates through the Network Solutions and Services and Support business segment. The Network Solutions segment includes hardware products and next-generation virtualized solutions used in service provider or business networks, as well as prior-generation products.

