Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Shares Bought by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 78.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,950,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,809,000 after acquiring an additional 25,373 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 5.8% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,760,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,423,000 after acquiring an additional 205,210 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,832,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,763,000 after acquiring an additional 11,207 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 5,500.9% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,190,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 3.5% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,832,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,926,000 after buying an additional 61,607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robert B. Cushing sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $707,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,184,266.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AAP opened at $225.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.30. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.59 and a 1-year high of $235.32.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.00%.

AAP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $223.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective (up previously from $210.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $223.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.47.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

