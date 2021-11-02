Advanced Micro Devices’ (AMD) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reiterated their hold rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) in a research report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on AMD. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $131.18.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $125.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $151.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.77, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.58. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12 month low of $72.50 and a 12 month high of $128.08.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 26.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 63,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.72, for a total transaction of $6,791,207.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 494,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,302,979.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 38,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total value of $4,147,185.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 337,725 shares in the company, valued at $36,028,503. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 450,433 shares of company stock worth $49,089,605 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 57.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,779,331 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,623,693,000 after buying an additional 5,757,675 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter valued at approximately $341,365,000. Atreides Management LP bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $237,690,000. Carmignac Gestion purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter valued at approximately $211,046,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 17.0% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 12,858,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,207,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,196 shares during the period. 66.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

