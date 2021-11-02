Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) Price Target Raised to C$9.00

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) had its price objective increased by CIBC to C$9.00 in a research report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AAV. Tudor Pickering boosted their price objective on Advantage Energy to C$8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Advantage Energy from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Advantage Energy from C$7.25 to C$9.50 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Advantage Energy from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt lifted their target price on Advantage Energy from C$5.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$7.45.

Shares of Advantage Energy stock opened at C$7.33 on Friday. Advantage Energy has a 52-week low of C$1.67 and a 52-week high of C$7.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.65. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.40 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.66.

In other news, Senior Officer Andy Mah sold 450,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.30, for a total transaction of C$2,835,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 860,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,421,931.20.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

