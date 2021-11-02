Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) Price Target Lowered to C$22.00 at TD Securities

Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Aecon Group from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Desjardins restated a buy rating and issued a C$16.04 price target (down previously from C$23.00) on shares of Aecon Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a C$16.31 price target (down previously from C$18.00) on shares of Aecon Group in a research note on Monday, July 26th. CIBC restated an outperform rating and issued a C$16.31 price target (down previously from C$23.00) on shares of Aecon Group in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James cut Aecon Group from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.39.

Shares of Aecon Group stock opened at $14.57 on Monday. Aecon Group has a 12-month low of $10.74 and a 12-month high of $17.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.20 and its 200-day moving average is $15.56.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

