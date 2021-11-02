Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Short Interest Down 21.5% in October

Aegon (NYSE:AEG) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,350,000 shares, a decline of 21.5% from the September 30th total of 1,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aegon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aegon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.75.

Shares of NYSE:AEG traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.03. The company had a trading volume of 131,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,882,325. Aegon has a twelve month low of $2.69 and a twelve month high of $5.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a PE ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.01 and its 200 day moving average is $4.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Aegon (NYSE:AEG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Aegon will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.0937 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This is a positive change from Aegon’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07. This represents a yield of 2.9%. Aegon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Aegon by 29.3% during the third quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 19,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Aegon during the third quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aegon by 30.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 63,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 14,721 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aegon during the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aegon by 37.1% during the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 21,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 5,944 shares during the period. 5.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aegon NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance, pensions, and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, The Netherlands, United Kingdom, International, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Activities. The Americas segment covers business units in the United States and Brazil, including any of the units? activities located outside these countries.

