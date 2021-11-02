AFC Energy (LON:AFC) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $55.13

AFC Energy plc (LON:AFC) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 55.13 ($0.72) and traded as high as GBX 65.38 ($0.85). AFC Energy shares last traded at GBX 64.60 ($0.84), with a volume of 6,259,927 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of £474.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.78. The company has a current ratio of 32.85, a quick ratio of 32.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 55.13 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 59.08.

In other news, insider Gary Bullard purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 58 ($0.76) per share, for a total transaction of £8,700 ($11,366.61).

AFC Energy plc engages in the development of alkaline fuel cell systems for the generation of clean energy in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company offers HydroX-Cell(L), an alkaline fuel cell module; HydroX-Cell(S); and AlkaMem, an anion exchange membrane technology for alkaline water electrolysis, alkaline fuel cells, fuel synthesis, electrodialysis, desalination, acid remediation, salt water batteries, and REDOX flow batteries applications.

