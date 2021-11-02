Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The asset manager reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $575.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.91 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 20.33%. Affiliated Managers Group’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.27 earnings per share.

Shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock traded up $17.96 during trading on Monday, hitting $185.84. 341,510 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,444. The company has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.48. Affiliated Managers Group has a 52-week low of $75.26 and a 52-week high of $189.29.

In other news, CEO Jay C. Horgen purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $158.01 per share, for a total transaction of $316,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,783 shares in the company, valued at $29,039,551.83. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $246.00 price objective (up from $213.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $202.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. boosted their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, upped their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Affiliated Managers Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.17.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

