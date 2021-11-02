AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.300-$5.300 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.38 billion-$15.38 billion.

ASGLY stock traded up $0.60 on Tuesday, reaching $10.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,929. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.23. AGC has a 12-month low of $6.10 and a 12-month high of $10.89. The firm has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.65.

AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.18. AGC had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AGC will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were issued a dividend of $0.091 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 28th. This is an increase from AGC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.07. AGC’s dividend payout ratio is 64.29%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AGC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

About AGC

AGC, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of glass, electronic materials, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Glass, Electronics, Chemicals, Ceramics and Other. The Glass segment provides security glass, fire-resistant glass, heat insulating glass, and automotive glass. The Electronics segment offers glass for display panels, optical thin film products, opto-electronic materials, synthetic quartz products, semiconductor components, and lighting products.

