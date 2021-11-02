AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.33 Per Share

Brokerages predict that AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) will announce $2.33 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for AGCO’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.58 to $2.91. AGCO reported earnings of $1.54 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 51.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AGCO will report full year earnings of $9.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.80 to $9.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $10.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.57 to $11.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover AGCO.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 EPS.

AGCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of AGCO from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of AGCO from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of AGCO from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of AGCO from $159.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $154.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AGCO presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.80.

In related news, SVP Kelvin Eugene Bennett sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total transaction of $242,147.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,814.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Hans Bernd Veltmaat sold 5,050 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total value of $698,314.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 125,590 shares in the company, valued at $17,366,585.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AGCO by 1.9% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in AGCO by 6.9% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in AGCO by 0.5% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 3.3% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 0.4% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 37,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,839,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGCO traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $124.39. 20,606 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 623,350. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $129.44 and its 200 day moving average is $133.60. AGCO has a 52 week low of $77.48 and a 52 week high of $158.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. AGCO’s payout ratio is presently 14.26%.

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

