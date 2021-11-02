agilon health, inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NYSE:AGL)

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for agilon health in a research report issued on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald now anticipates that the company will earn $0.10 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.12.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02).

Several other analysts have also commented on AGL. Truist Securities decreased their price target on agilon health from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on agilon health in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on agilon health from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Cowen began coverage on agilon health in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist decreased their price target on agilon health from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, agilon health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.75.

Shares of AGL stock opened at $24.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. agilon health has a one year low of $20.81 and a one year high of $44.83.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGL. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in agilon health in the second quarter valued at about $1,156,000. Northwestern University acquired a new position in agilon health in the second quarter valued at about $45,130,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in agilon health in the second quarter valued at about $2,284,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of agilon health during the second quarter worth about $300,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of agilon health during the second quarter worth about $2,113,000. 84.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, sold 17,904,257 shares of agilon health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total transaction of $518,865,367.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven Sell sold 100,000 shares of agilon health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total value of $2,898,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,092,617 shares of company stock valued at $524,324,041.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

