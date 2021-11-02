Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 32.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share.

Shares of Agree Realty stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $71.30. 470,466 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 592,833. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.58 and a 200 day moving average of $71.35. Agree Realty has a fifty-two week low of $61.27 and a fifty-two week high of $75.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 43.63 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.227 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. This is a boost from Agree Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.21%.

In related news, Chairman Richard Agree purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.06 per share, for a total transaction of $402,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director John Rakolta, Jr. purchased 20,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.73 per share, with a total value of $1,373,090.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 30,443 shares of company stock valued at $2,040,283 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Agree Realty stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 869,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 379,544 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.26% of Agree Realty worth $61,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

ADC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist upped their price target on Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Agree Realty from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Mizuho upped their price target on Agree Realty from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Agree Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Agree Realty in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.53.

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

