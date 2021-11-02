Air France-KLM (EPA:AF) PT Set at €4.50 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €4.50 ($5.29) price target on Air France-KLM (EPA:AF) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on AF. Morgan Stanley set a €3.00 ($3.53) target price on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €1.98 ($2.33) target price on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €1.50 ($1.76) target price on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €3.50 ($4.12) target price on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays set a €4.40 ($5.18) target price on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Sell and an average price target of €3.25 ($3.82).

Shares of AF opened at €4.25 ($5.00) on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €4.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is €4.25. Air France-KLM has a 12-month low of €6.88 ($8.09) and a 12-month high of €14.65 ($17.24).

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

