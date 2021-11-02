AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Buys 1,480 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,752 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up 0.7% of AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $11,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FB. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. Heron Bay Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,376,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 304,670 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $89,734,000 after purchasing an additional 14,790 shares in the last quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 96,038 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,286,000 after purchasing an additional 26,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 1,190 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FB traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $328.72. 208,171 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,604,650. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $349.65 and its 200-day moving average is $341.33. The firm has a market cap of $926.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.32. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.61 and a twelve month high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.18, for a total transaction of $561,113.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,922,440.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.94, for a total transaction of $87,227.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,352,158 shares of company stock valued at $834,075,806 over the last 90 days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Facebook from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group set a $416.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.00.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

