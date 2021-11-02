AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,596 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 599 shares during the quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 278,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,503,000 after buying an additional 11,693 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 84,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,031,000 after buying an additional 8,316 shares during the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.0% during the second quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 352,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,477,000 after purchasing an additional 16,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 78,867,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,497,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030,980 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VCIT traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $93.68. 54,030 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,265,104. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.75. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $92.42 and a 12 month high of $97.18.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.173 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Read More: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.