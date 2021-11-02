AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Sells 756,967 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC cut its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL) by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 367,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 756,967 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF makes up 0.5% of AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $8,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1,015.0% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 97.9% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 8,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 83.5% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 21,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 9,739 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSJL traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.98. 138,608 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,993. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.01. Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.95 and a one year high of $23.18.

