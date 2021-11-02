Ajinomoto (OTCMKTS:AJINY) & Essentra (OTCMKTS:FLRAF) Head-To-Head Survey

Essentra (OTCMKTS:FLRAF) and Ajinomoto (OTCMKTS:AJINY) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Ajinomoto shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Essentra and Ajinomoto, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Essentra 0 0 0 0 N/A Ajinomoto 0 0 2 0 3.00

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Essentra and Ajinomoto’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Essentra $1.15 billion 0.91 $5.78 million $0.17 23.53 Ajinomoto $10.11 billion 1.66 $558.51 million N/A N/A

Ajinomoto has higher revenue and earnings than Essentra.

Risk and Volatility

Essentra has a beta of -0.52, indicating that its stock price is 152% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ajinomoto has a beta of -0.21, indicating that its stock price is 121% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Essentra and Ajinomoto’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Essentra N/A N/A N/A Ajinomoto 5.37% 9.13% 4.26%

Summary

Ajinomoto beats Essentra on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Essentra

Essentra plc provides essential components and solutions worldwide. The Components division manufactures and distributes plastic injection molded, vinyl dip-molded, and metal items for equipment manufacturing, automotive, fabrication, electronics, and construction industries; and component solutions comprising caps and plugs, wire and cable management products, flange protection products, knobs, handles and grips, PCB and electronics hardware, and tools and precision instruments for a range of applications and industries that are used in protection and finish products. The Packaging division provides cartons, leaflets, self-adhesive labels, and printed foils for use in blister packs; and packaging and authentication solutions to the health and personal care sectors. The Filter division offers filters and packaging solutions to the roll your own segments; analytical laboratory services; and e-cigarette and heat not burn solutions for next generation products. The company was formerly known as Filtrona plc and changed its name to Essentra plc in June 2013. Essentra plc was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Milton Keynes, the United Kingdom.

About Ajinomoto

Ajinomoto Co., Inc. engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of food products, amino acids, and pharmaceuticals. It operates through the following segments: Seasoning and Foods, Frozen Foods, Healthcare and Others, and Others. The Seasoning and Foods segment offers spices such as Ajinomoto, Cook Do, Ros Dee, Masako, Aji-ngon, Sazon, SAJIKU, and CRISPY FRY. It also provides nutritional and processed food such as Knorr Cup Soup, YumYum, Blendy, and MAXIM brand products. It also covers ingredients for processed food, bakery products, beverages, and sweeteners. The Frozen Foods segment sells dumplings, rice, noodles, desserts, and processed chicken products. The Healthcare and Others segment deals with amino acids for pharmaceuticals, nutritional food, cosmetic materials, and chemical products. It also handles biopharmaceutical services. The Others segment includes contract manufacturing business, oil and fat-related business, logistics, and other services. The company was founded by Saburosuke Suzuki II on May 20, 1909 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

