Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 42.85% and a negative net margin of 667.21%. The business had revenue of $1.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Akoustis Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 192.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of AKTS stock traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $7.51. The stock had a trading volume of 9,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,463. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.23. Akoustis Technologies has a 52-week low of $7.09 and a 52-week high of $19.15.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AKTS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

In other news, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total value of $56,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders sold 14,698 shares of company stock valued at $126,237 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Akoustis Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) by 63.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 263,540 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,222 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.52% of Akoustis Technologies worth $2,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 48.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Akoustis Technologies

Akoustis Technologies, Inc is a filter solutions company, which engages in the development, design, and manufacture of radio frequency (RF) filter products. It operates through the Foundry Fabrication Services; and RF Filters segments. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment consists of engineering review services and STC-MEMS foundry services.

