Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 667.21% and a negative return on equity of 42.85%. The business had revenue of $1.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 192.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ AKTS traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.64. The stock had a trading volume of 9,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,463. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.23. The company has a market capitalization of $392.56 million, a P/E ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 1.40. Akoustis Technologies has a twelve month low of $7.09 and a twelve month high of $19.15.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AKTS. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Akoustis Technologies from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Akoustis Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Akoustis Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.75.

In related news, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total value of $56,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders sold 14,698 shares of company stock valued at $126,237 over the last 90 days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Akoustis Technologies stock. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,643 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000. 48.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile

Akoustis Technologies, Inc is a filter solutions company, which engages in the development, design, and manufacture of radio frequency (RF) filter products. It operates through the Foundry Fabrication Services; and RF Filters segments. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment consists of engineering review services and STC-MEMS foundry services.

