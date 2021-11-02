Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Price Target Cut to C$14.50 by Analysts at TD Securities

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) had its target price decreased by TD Securities from C$15.50 to C$14.50 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$15.50 to C$14.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Alamos Gold from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Alamos Gold from a b rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.17.

Shares of AGI opened at $7.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.04. Alamos Gold has a twelve month low of $6.94 and a twelve month high of $10.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.66 and a 200-day moving average of $8.05.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $198.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.49 million. Alamos Gold had a positive return on equity of 6.52% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. Alamos Gold’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alamos Gold will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This is a boost from Alamos Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGI. Amundi bought a new position in Alamos Gold during the second quarter worth $10,736,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Alamos Gold by 3.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 43,234,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $330,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353,942 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Alamos Gold by 12.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,086,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,928 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Alamos Gold by 678.7% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,201,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,468 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Alamos Gold by 82.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,304,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,035 shares during the period. 53.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

