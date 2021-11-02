Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.150-$3.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $900 million-$920 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $903.92 million.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AIN. Robert W. Baird restated a hold rating on shares of Albany International in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist lowered their price objective on Albany International from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Albany International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on Albany International from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Albany International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $90.50 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Albany International currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $90.00.

NYSE:AIN traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $81.49. The company had a trading volume of 949 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,502. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.42. Albany International has a one year low of $51.47 and a one year high of $93.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.12. Albany International had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 12.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Albany International will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.51%.

In other news, Director Christine L. Standish sold 1,566,644 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total transaction of $119,017,944.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,066 shares in the company, valued at $536,804.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Albany International stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,915 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,402 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.33% of Albany International worth $9,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

