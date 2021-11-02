Alberta Investment Management Corp Acquires 5,200 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 29.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Rollins were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rollins by 62.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 223,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,281,000 after purchasing an additional 86,010 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rollins by 2.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 28,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rollins by 10.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 274,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,435,000 after purchasing an additional 26,634 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Rollins by 2.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,588,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,685,000 after purchasing an additional 33,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Rollins by 6.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 120,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,153,000 after purchasing an additional 6,981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.76% of the company’s stock.

Rollins stock opened at $34.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.47 and its 200 day moving average is $36.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.29 and a beta of 0.53. Rollins, Inc. has a one year low of $31.44 and a one year high of $43.00.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $650.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.23 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 32.42% and a net margin of 14.55%. Rollins’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. Rollins’s payout ratio is currently 59.26%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday.

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

