Alberta Investment Management Corp Acquires Shares of 10,699 PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,699 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,652,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PKI. MACRO Consulting Group increased its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 2,244 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,061 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 17,536 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel increased its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 5,302 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. 92.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider James M. Mock sold 6,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.87, for a total transaction of $1,124,009.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PerkinElmer stock opened at $176.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $179.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.65. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.95 and a 12-month high of $192.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is currently 3.37%.

PKI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on PerkinElmer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.86 price objective (down previously from $174.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $172.11 price objective (up previously from $150.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.50.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

