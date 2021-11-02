Alberta Investment Management Corp Buys 7,000 Shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Sandstorm Gold were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SAND. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Sandstorm Gold in the first quarter valued at $727,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Sandstorm Gold by 28.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 42,500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sandstorm Gold by 39.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 14,698 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Sandstorm Gold by 11.6% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 246,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 25,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Sandstorm Gold in the first quarter valued at $1,149,000. 40.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SAND opened at $6.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 42.53 and a beta of 1.01. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a 12 month low of $5.45 and a 12 month high of $9.31.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $26.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.40 million. Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 4.92%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SAND. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$15.40 to C$15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $7.00 target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sandstorm Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.64.

Sandstorm Gold Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Bachelor Lake, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Hounde, Karma, Ming, Santa Elena, and Yamana Silver Stream. The company was founded by Nolan Watson and David I.

