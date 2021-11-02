Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $1.08 Million Stock Position in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Alberta Investment Management Corp trimmed its position in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 31,500 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 87.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,337,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,446,000 after buying an additional 625,552 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 7.5% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 191,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,219,000 after purchasing an additional 13,396 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 219.3% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 378,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,343,000 after purchasing an additional 259,604 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 97.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,561,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760,210 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on JBLU shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JetBlue Airways has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.77.

NASDAQ:JBLU opened at $14.62 on Tuesday. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 12 month low of $11.68 and a 12 month high of $21.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.20 and its 200-day moving average is $16.75.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The transportation company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 8.92% and a negative return on equity of 29.95%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.75) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 300.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JetBlue Airways Profile

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

