Alberta Investment Management Corp Invests $889,000 in Newbury Street Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NBST)

Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Newbury Street Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NBST) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 92,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $889,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in Newbury Street Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $474,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Newbury Street Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $193,000. Linden Advisors LP bought a new stake in Newbury Street Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $11,558,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Newbury Street Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $734,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Newbury Street Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $226,000. Institutional investors own 36.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NBST stock opened at $9.71 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.68. Newbury Street Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.58 and a fifty-two week high of $9.94.

Newbury Street Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

